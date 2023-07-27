Veteran cricket commentator Henry 'Blowers' Blofeld is coming to the Victoria Theatre Halifax

Known as Blowers to his fans, Henry will be reflecting on a truly extraordinary life in his show My Dear Old Things. There are hilarious tales of Johnners, Arlott and other larger-than-life characters in the box and on tour with England.

In the first half of his show Henry will recall memories from his journey to India in 2019 as part of the Real Marigold Hotel for the BBC. Henry said “There are lots of behind the scenes stories that until now I have not been able to talk about as not long after they filmed it Covid hit and theatres closed.

"I had no audience to tell my stories to. A lot of very amusing things did happen so I am telling that story now. You’ll have to come and see the show to find out more!”

Legendary cricket commentator and broadcaster, Henry Blofeld OBE, will share tales from his amazing career when he bowls into The Victoria Theatre Halifax

In the second half of the show, Henry will talk about his time with Test Match Special (TMS). Henry said “TMS has become a completely iconic programme in that it’s unique.

"I don’t think there’s another sporting programme to touch it. It’s a mixture of humanity, laughter and a programme that brings so much of life to the airwaves and also tells what might be a good cricket story as well, depending on England’s fortunes at the time.

"The two people who made TMS what it is are two very great broadcasters both sadly no longer with us, John Arlott and Brian Johnston. Their legacy must never be forgotten.

"In the second half of my show I tell the story of their lives with TMS.

"There are some wonderfully amusing stories such as John Arlott’s description of the first streaker at Lords and then we’ve got Brian Johnston and the wonderful ‘Leg over,’ moment at the Oval in 1991 and lots of other equally humorous moments.”