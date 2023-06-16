Victoria Theatre Halifax announces cast for this year's pantomime Cinderella

Halifax’s favourite Dame, Adam Stafford will return this year as Nurse Brenda Brighouse alongside the hilarious Nathan Morris as Buttons. They will be joined on stage for an extra splash of panto magic from duo Mathew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb (aka The Conjurors) who will play Cinderella’s Fairy Godparents. With further casting to be announced they will also be joined by a local junior ensemble to bring you all the usual panto fun, frolics and slosh.

Adam said: “I'm really looking forward to this Cinderella at the beautiful Victoria Theatre, with some fantastic new faces, magicians with amazing illusions and a wonderful script by Eric Potts. It's the greatest panto story of them all and I know the Halifax audience will love it! See you there!”

Having performed across the world delivering their exceptional magic and in pantomimes across the UK, Matthew said: “We both love panto and are so excited to be in Halifax this year in Cinderella. We’re looking forward to bringing some special magic to the stage for you all as Julian and Juniper, Cinderella’s Fairy Godparents – but this time with our magic wands!”

Cinderella opens at the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Saturday 16 December. Picture: Paul Clapp

Natasha added: “We are performing in Las Vegas just before panto opens so we hope to bring a bit of Vegas glam to Halifax – we can’t wait.”

Nathan Morris will be appearing in his first Victoria Theatre panto as Buttons. “I have heard great things about Halifax's audiences and I'm really looking forward to meeting them. Cinderella is a magical show and I'm over the moon to be joining such a fantastic, talented team. I'm sure will be a special one.”

Tim Fagan Theatres Manager said: “Last year was a record-breaking year for the Victoria Theatre’s pantomime and we’re pleased to be working with pantomime producers Imagine Theatre once again to give Cinderella our traditional pantomime treatment, focusing on good story telling and heart-warming, family performances."

Book your tickets for everyone’s favourite rags to riches tale at victoriatheatre.co.uk