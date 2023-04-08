There’s a treat for all the family on Easter Sunday with Jurassic Earth, a thrilling interactive show for dino-crazy families.

With a cast of 10 dinosaurs and five rangers it is an interactive experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hair-larious Easter panto adventure Rapunzel will be on stage on Saturday 22 April starring Britain’s Got Talent runner’s up Jamie Leahey and Chuck; Atomic Kitten’s Kerry Katona; Eastenders star Dean Gaffney and Strictly Come Dancing’s Joanne Clifton.

Victoria Theatre Halifax’s new season: These are the shows that are coming to the Halifax theatre

Most Popular

Families can also enjoy their children’s favourite book brought to life in The Tiger Who Came To Tea from Friday 21 July to Sunday 23 July.

Legendary folk-rock pioneers Lindisfarne launch their 2023 tour at the Victoria Theatre on Friday 14 April with a repertoire of unforgettable songs like Meet me on the Corner and Fog on the Tyne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sixties stars The Searchers are returning to the venue with their Thank You Tour on Saturday 20 May with all the hits including Sweets For My Sweet, Needles & Pins, When You Walk In The Room and many more.

A choice of musical tributes to all your favourite singers is also on offer including Hello Again the Neil Diamond Songbook on Friday 12 May, Killer Queen on Saturday 13 May, ELO Experience on Friday 21 April, The Diana Ross Story on Saturday 29 April and Steve Steinman’s Anything For Love The Meat Loaf Story on Saturday 10 June.

The venue will be celebrating the wonderful brough of Calderdale this season with their friends at Northern Broadsides, who will be performing J.M Barrie’s Regency rom-com Quality Street with a very local twist from Tuesday 4 July to Friday 7 July. Brighouse and Rastrick Band will be taking audiences on a trip back in time through music and film, with Echoes of the North, part of the Yorkshire Silent Film Festival on Saturday 8 July.

The venue will be hosting some interesting talks this season with Menopause Live on Thursday 27 April, billed as the largest event of its kind in the North of England, with over 10 speakers plus several panel debates. TV’s Emma Kenny, one of the UK’s most notable psychological therapists and crime commentators will also be giving true crime fans a fascinating insight into the world’s most notorious serial killers on Wednesday 28 June with The Serial Killer Next Door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Victoria Theatre also welcomes thousands of young dancers to showcase their talent and take their first taste of performing on the big stage with their local dance schools during the summer season.

Whilst Christmas seems like a long way away the Victoria Theatre team are busy planning for the panto season and this year’s pantomime, Cinderella runs from Saturday 16 December to Sunday 6 January.