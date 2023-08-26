News you can trust since 1853
Victoria Theatre in Halifax to host open auditions for young dancers to perform in Cinderella

The Victoria Theatre in Halifax and Imagine Theatre will hold open auditions to find their talented Junior Ensemble for this year’s magical family pantomime Cinderella.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 26th Aug 2023, 21:00 BST- 1 min read

Auditions will be hosted on Sunday, September 10 at The Victoria Theatre.

The auditions are being held to find young dancers aged between 9-16 and in school years 4-11 to perform this Christmas season.

Cinderella runs from Saturday 16 December 2023 – Saturday 6 January 2024Cinderella runs from Saturday 16 December 2023 – Saturday 6 January 2024
Cinderella runs from Saturday 16 December 2023 – Saturday 6 January 2024
    Steve Boden, Managing Director of Imagine Theatre, the pantomime producer said: “We are one of the only UK wide pantomime companies to continue to host open auditions for our Junior Ensemble each year for pantomime.

    "This is very important to us as we believe in offering youngsters from every background and with all levels of experience the chance to be part of pantomime and the opportunity to work in a professional company, maybe for the first time.

    “A number of pantomime stars we work with tell us that performing in the Junior Ensemble in their local pantomime was what sparked their love of theatre and say that this is where they believe their acting careers began. We want to continue to nurture this talent year on year.

    “Open auditions allow absolutely any child of the right age to come along and try out for the show.

    “On the day the children will be taught a routine that they perform as a group back to the audition panel. As well as their dancing we do look for that little something that makes them stand out and sparkle on stage.”

    For more information visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk or www.imaginetheatre.co.uk.

    Cinderella runs from Saturday, December 16 to Saturday, January 6.

