The famous Victory Lounge – known back in the 60s as 'The Vic Lounge' – was on Silver Street and backed onto Black Swan Passage and what is now Yates Bar.

The pub was the epitome of meeting places for the ‘in crowd’, where the onus was to be seen looking sharp and hitting the note.

The Grayston Unity, at Wesley Court, is hosting a tribute to the pub on Sunday (July 2) from 3pm until 7pm and is urging people who used to frequent The Vic Lounge to go along.

The Graystone Unity said it wants to welcome everyone back to “reignite the flame in celebrating what was an amazing melting-pot in Halifax town centre”.

"Come along to the reunion and meet all your old acquaintances, contacts, friends, dudes,hipsters, hanger-ons and drop-outs on what is guaranteed to be one amazing get-together,” said the bar and live music venue.