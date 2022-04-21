Visit 'Land Marks' Exhibition on display at 19th-century mill near Hebden Bridge

Over the weekend of April 22 to 24, the ‘Land Marks’ exhibition at Hardcastle Crags will share art work produced by five local groups that Hebden Bridge Arts Festival have been working with, together with work made by members of the public through the current Crossings project.

By Abigail Kellett
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 10:00 am

‘Land Marks’ sees Hebden Bridge Arts Festival creating new relationships with communities, people, and neighbourhoods across Calderdale.

The theme of the project explores the great outdoors, whether that’s the landscape that we live in, climate change, animals or nature.

The artwork produced through the project will be publicly shared in a weekend exhibition at Gibson Mill, a 19th-century cotton mill at National Trust Hardcastle Crags. ​

Gibson Mill, Hebden Bridge.

Entry to the exhibition is free. At this exhibition – both inside Gibson Mill on the first floor (lift access is available), and outside, past the mill, further up the track in the clearing – you can enjoy art works across various media made by Calderdale people.

The exhibition is open:

Friday 22 April 2pm-4pm

Saturday 23 April 10am-4pm

Sunday 24 April 10am-4pm

The artists are drawn from Hebden Bridge Arts Festival’s partnered groups.

Work has been made by:

Sanctuary seekers and volunteers at St. Augustine’s Halifax

New parents, babies, toddlers and nursery children at Todmorden Children’s Centre

Year 10 Art GCSE pupils at Rastrick High School

Young people aged 10 to 14 with Time Out, part of Healthy Minds Calderdale

Supported community members and volunteers of Calder Community Cares

The public, those with access needs and families with children aged 4 to 8, working with Hebden Bridge & Mytholmroyd Walkers Action groups as part of our Crossings project.

