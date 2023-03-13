Visitors enjoy workshops and activities at new Bankfield Museum exhibition ‘A hat for all seasons’

A new exhibition has opened at Bankfield Museum in Halifax which features a range of hats from the museum’s collection.

‘A hat for all seasons’ launched on Saturday (March 11) with a special Hat Day, with free children’s hat-making activities, hat trails and hat balloon modelling throughout the day.

The varied styles and designs on display at the exhibit show the progression of headwear, from the bonnets and ‘toppers’ of the Eighteenth Century to baseball caps and Ascot hats of the current day.

Prominent Yorkshire milliners Jenny Roberts and Sherry Richardson have collaborated with the museum for the exhibition, loaning hats for display which show the breadth and possibilities of contemporary hat making. These include a range of designer hats worn for special occasions and showstoppers from the fashion catwalk.

1 . Exhibition A hat for all seasons exhibition launch at Bankfield Museum, Halifax. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2 . Exhibition Balloon artist Michaelmas Twist with Subhaan Khawaja, 13. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3 . Exhibition A hat for all seasons exhibition launch at Bankfield Museum, Halifax. Curator Eli Dawson. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

4 . Exhibition Darcey Clare, one, with mum Angela Clare. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales