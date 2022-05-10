Voices to unite in aid of Ukraine for afternoon of music in Todmorden

This wonderful venue will play host to the Three Valleys Gospel Choir, who are orchestrating the event and have invited local singing groups to join them in a unique concert, with all proceeds going to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Calder Valley Voices, Todmorden Choral Society and Vocal Highs are among eight groups taking part in an afternoon that will feature sets from each act as well as a mass sing of a moving Ukrainian lullaby.

"We have all felt so helpless watching the devastation being wreaked in Ukraine and as a choir we were united in wanting to do anything we could to help," said Three Valleys choral director Marie Claire Breen.

Todmorden Unitarian Church

"We reached out to some of the other brilliant choirs and groups in the area and the response has been fantastic. We will all unite in song in a wonderful venue to produce some beautiful sounds but more importantly to raise money for a country ravaged by an unjust war."

Tea and homemade cakes will also be provided - for a small donation - at the interval of Voices Unite for Ukraine, held at a venue perfectly suited for choral singing with its extraordinary acoustics.