Volunteers are putting together the final preparations for this year's Halifax Charity Gala

Community-spirited volunteers across Calderdale are readying their fundraising stalls and building their floats ahead of one of the biggest charity events of the Halifax calendar.

The Gala is staged by the Halifax Charity Gala Committee, for the benefit of local charitable organisations and takes place tomorrow (Saturday) at Manor Heath Park.

The volunteer Committee has met regularly throughout the year to plan the event, which has been held annually since 1957.

“It’s taken 12 months of planning, hard work and dedication from the dozen or so committed volunteers,” said co-chairperson Lee Gething, “but we’re back at Manor Heath Park for another Gala Weekend.”

“I look forward to seeing the 300-or-so volunteers from our members who come together every Second Saturday in June, to raise awareness and funds for their good cause.”

The Grand Procession leaves from Eureka! Children’s Museum at 11.30am, following the now-regular route through the heart of Halifax Town Centre, before arriving at Manor Heath in time for The Grand Opening at 1pm.

Once the celebrations have been officially started, the member charities run their own stalls, which this year include fairground attractions, donkey rides, electric go karts, inflatable rides, train rides and sports activities.

There will also be a wide range of refreshments on offer, including the ever-popular Boys Brigade Marquee with BBQ and hot drinks.

In the Bristol Street Nissan Main Arena hosted by Total Awareness Promotions, you can expect to see Panthers Cheerleaders, Magpie Movers, The Dick Danger Show, Bazzmataz, Amazing Stephen, Stagedoor Studio and a Gymnastics Display from 3 Ways.

The Punch & Judy Show will be performed hourly near to the film cars at the bottom of the park. Over 15,000 men, women and children are expected to watch the procession and attend the grounds this Saturday, with all proceeds raised going to over 50 good causes that benefit the people of Calderdale.

Sharon Tyler-McDonald, Treasurer, said: “Ticket sales have been really strong this year and we have had more local good causes apply for membership, too, so we’re expecting a really successful year.”

