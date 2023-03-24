Vue Halifax invites fans to experience the Eurovision Grand Final Live on the big screen

One of the world’s biggest entertainment events, the Eurovision Song Contest, is heading to the big screen for the very first time as Vue Halifax joins venues across the UK in screening the grand final live on Saturday, 13 May.

Fans in Halifax will be able to come together to join in the festivities live from Liverpool from the best seat in the house at their local Vue, with tickets available from Monday 27 March.

The show will celebrate last year’s winner Ukraine, who won with the band Kalush Orchestra’s song ‘Stefania’ but will be hosted in the UK due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The hugely popular event had close to 170 million viewers last year and this year, fans everywhere can come together to share in the experience.

Robert Lea, Head of Screen Content at Vue Entertainment, said: “Eurovision is one of the biggest television events of the year, and is set to be bigger than ever in the UK this year as Liverpool plays host, so we are thrilled to be bringing it to the big screen for the first time.

“Every song, every vote and every larger than life moment will be live streamed in amazing picture and sound quality for fans to enjoy with each other in the comfort of our premium seating.”

Tickets for Eurovision – Grand Final Live will be on sale online from Monday 27 March at www.myvue.com.