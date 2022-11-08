Wadsworth Walking Market: Walking trail of craft, food and pre-loved stalls around Calderdale villages

The first event was back in August and was a walking trail of craft, food and pre-loved stalls around the villages of Old Town and Pecket Well. Organisers say it was so well received by the community and just what they needed as the country emerged from lockdown.

The next event is on Sunday, November 13 and incorporates a Makers Market at Wainsgate Chapel, Old Town Cricket Club, Wadsworth Community Centre and Old Town Primary School.

Organisers Rachel and Claudette said: “All within walking distance from each other and with over 40 stalls for your perusal, offering a variety of crafts, gifts and homeware. Proudly supporting amazing local talented makers including Julia Ogden, Rach Red Designs, Catherine Woodhall and Linda Hodges, to name just a few. What a perfect opportunity to start on your Christmas shopping.

Wadsworth Walking Market

Most Popular

"There will be plenty of fuel stops along the way. Each of the venues will be serving warming homemade food and delicious cakes. There will be tea and coffee and some alcoholic refreshments too.

“Maps will be available to purchase in advance from Old Town Post Office. (£1) All profits made from stall fees and trail maps will be donated to our chosen charity for this market, Calder Valley Search and Rescue. Our previous events have raised in total over £1500 shared with following good causes, FOOTS (Friends of Old Town School), CROWS (Community Rights Of Way Service) and Wainsgate Chapel-Garden for Lost Workers Project.”

Parking on the roadside is limited but there is an hourly bus service (595) running along the route from Hebden Bridge. Visitors are also advised to bring cash as not all of stall holders will have card payment facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wadsworth Walking Market