3-2-1 Walks comes from Calderdale Forum 50 Plus and Active Calderdale and aims to give people who would like to improve their health and fitness, or just get out and about more, three easy-to-follow self-guided walks.

The walks are three different lengths – 3km, 2km and 1km – and all start and finish at community centre The Space @ Field Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A route guide including maps and step-by-step instructions has been printed and copies are available to pick up for free from The Space @ Filed Lane and other places around Rastrick including GP surgeries, shops and schools.

Guides to the walks are available all over Rastrick

Most Popular

The route guide can also be downloaded from the Calderdale Forum 50 Plus website.

Philip Ingham, Project Manager of 3-2-1 Walks, said: “We were aware that many inactive people don’t know how to start walking and may be put off by organised exercise, so we created the 3-2-1 Walks concept to make walking and the health benefits it provides accessible to people who rarely walk, struggle to read a map or just need an incentive to get started.

"The route guide also includes the facility to log your walks and check progress as you go along.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad