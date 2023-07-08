News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Walks around Calderdale: New walks launched in Rastrick to try to help people get fitter

A new project has been launched to encourage people in Rastrick to walk more.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

3-2-1 Walks comes from Calderdale Forum 50 Plus and Active Calderdale and aims to give people who would like to improve their health and fitness, or just get out and about more, three easy-to-follow self-guided walks.

The walks are three different lengths – 3km, 2km and 1km – and all start and finish at community centre The Space @ Field Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A route guide including maps and step-by-step instructions has been printed and copies are available to pick up for free from The Space @ Filed Lane and other places around Rastrick including GP surgeries, shops and schools.

Guides to the walks are available all over RastrickGuides to the walks are available all over Rastrick
Guides to the walks are available all over Rastrick
Most Popular

    The route guide can also be downloaded from the Calderdale Forum 50 Plus website.

    Philip Ingham, Project Manager of 3-2-1 Walks, said: “We were aware that many inactive people don’t know how to start walking and may be put off by organised exercise, so we created the 3-2-1 Walks concept to make walking and the health benefits it provides accessible to people who rarely walk, struggle to read a map or just need an incentive to get started.

    "The route guide also includes the facility to log your walks and check progress as you go along.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A series of lead walks are taking place during July and August taking in the 3-2-1 routes and meeting at The Space. They take place at 10am and 11am on July 26, August 9 and August 23, and at 2pm on August 19 when there will also be a litter pick and family treasure hunt.