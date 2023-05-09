News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Met Police ‘regrets’ over arrests of anti-monarchy protesters
16 minutes ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
1 hour ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
2 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
4 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
4 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest

Watch Eurovision Song Contest 2023 on big screen at The Piece Hall in Halifax and join in with Eurovision party

The Piece Hall is getting in the Eurovision spirit by hosting a party.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th May 2023, 09:27 BST- 1 min read

The historic venue is a planning a feast of free entertainment and to show the final of the contest on a big screen in its courtyard.

The UK is preparing to host the Eurovision Song Contest for the first time in 25 years on Saturday, May 13.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Usually the winner of the previous year’s contest hosts the competition but because Ukraine came first and the ongoing war in Ukraine would not make this possible, the UK – who were runners up – have been invited to host.

There will be a feast of entertainmentThere will be a feast of entertainment
There will be a feast of entertainment
Most Popular

    The Piece Hall festivities kick off at 5pm and will be presented by Halifax’s own drag superstar and Calderdale Pride compere Dame Shirley Bazzey

    Rising star Kavita is set to wow the crowd with a DJ set including an uplifting mix classic house and glittering disco throughout the evening.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    From 8pm, the final of the Eurovision Song Contest will be shown on the big screen.

    Read More
    Ex-professional rugby stars get back on the pitch for Halifax dad-of-three who d...
    Related topics:HalifaxUkraine