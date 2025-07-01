“We were so lucky with the weather" - Sun shone down on this year's Brighouse Gala

The sun shone down on Brighouse Gala at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual event saw a procession through the town centre onto the gala field at Lane Head Recreational Ground.

Visitors enjoyed stalls, a dog show, circus workshops, fairground, donkey rides, model railway and performances in the arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Brighouse Gala said: “What an incredible Gala we had.

“We were so lucky with the weather and the sun shine for us!

“Thank you to everyone for coming, enjoying the day and making it a fabulous community event.”