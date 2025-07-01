“We were so lucky with the weather" - Sun shone down on this year's Brighouse Gala
The sun shone down on Brighouse Gala at the weekend.
The annual event saw a procession through the town centre onto the gala field at Lane Head Recreational Ground.
Visitors enjoyed stalls, a dog show, circus workshops, fairground, donkey rides, model railway and performances in the arena.
A spokesperson for Brighouse Gala said: “What an incredible Gala we had.
“We were so lucky with the weather and the sun shine for us!
“Thank you to everyone for coming, enjoying the day and making it a fabulous community event.”