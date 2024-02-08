Weekend event is set to shine a light on Sowerby Bridge's heritage and creativity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Building on the legacy of Fire and Water’s Winterlight Festival, Glow aims to be a beacon for Sowerby Bridge’s folk to come together and celebrate what makes the town special.

The event is focused around the Fire Station Theatre space in the Fire and Water building on Saturday, February 17 from 2pm to 10pm and Sunday, February 18 from 2pm to 7pm.

It will include a series of artist commissions reflecting on the town’s living heritage including live music from Punjabi folk band Anjaana, Kirsty’s Singalong Party, machine-music maker Game_Program, and street band Skiband.

Fire Station Theatre

There will also be family activities including lantern making and the chance to feed the Fire and Water Dragon, with fireworks finale on the Sunday provided by local business Skyblazers.