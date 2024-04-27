Weekend events in West Yorkshire: Dancers to descend of Halifax's Piece Hall for toe-tapping celebration
Halifax’s Piece Hall will be filled with dancers tomorrow for a World Dance Day celebration.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The all-day event will showcase a diverse range of dance styles, from dazzling jazz and ballroom routines to high-energy street dance and lively line dancing.
The event takes place between 10am and 7pm and will feature performances from Magpie Movers at 10am, Annapurna Indian Dance at 11am, Cindy’s Silver Stompers at noon, RAME College and Studio 59 at 1pm, Baby Ballet at 2pm, Miss Stacey’s School of Dance at 3pm, The Dance Studio Leeds at 4pm and Salsa Geeks with social dancing until 7pm.
Admission is free.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.