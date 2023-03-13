Weekend of nostalgia planned at the Rex Cinema in Elland - classic films are on the schedule

The Laurel and Hardy night has Our Relations, from 1937, as the main feature, in which the boys have dual roles as themselves and their long-lost happily-married twin brothers.

The supporting programme contains three shorts : Leave ‘Em Laughing, a silent comedy from 1928 which will be accompanied by the cinema’s organist Ben Hinchliffe on the organ, plus Another Fine Mess and Towed In A Hole.

Tickets are £6 for everyone and are available via the cinema’s website, www.nm-cinemas.co.uk

My Fair Lady

My Fair Lady was adapted in 1964 from the 1956 Lerner and Loewe stage musical based on George Bernard Shaw's 1913 stage play Pygmalion. With a screenplay by Alan Jay Lerner and directed by George Cukor, and a host of memorable songs, the film depicts a poor Cockney flower-seller named Eliza Doolittle who overhears an arrogant phonetics professor, Henry Higgins, as he casually wagers that he could teach her to speak "proper" English, thereby making her presentable in the high society of Edwardian London.

The film stars Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle and Rex Harrison as Henry Higgins, probably one of the best roles he ever played, with Stanley Holloway, Gladys Cooper and Wilfrid Hyde-White in supporting roles.

“I think we all need some humour and nostalgia just at the moment,” said the Rex’s proprietor Charles Morris. “We look forward to meeting patrons old and new at this special weekend.”