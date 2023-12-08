West Yorkshire Christmas Events: Family fun in Halifax at Minster Christmas concert with carols and festive tunes
The historic building is hosting a family-friendly charity Christmas concert with performances from Elland Silver Youth Band and Bradshaw School Choir.
Young choristers from the Minster choir will also be singing and compere for the evening will be ITV Calendar presenter Ian White.
The concert is being organised by the Rotary Club of Halifax and is in aid of Calderdale charities Healthy Minds and SmartMove & Happy Days.
The concert takes place from 6.30pm until 9pm and there will be interval refreshments.
Tickets are £5 for adults, free for under 16s and are available on the door or online at www.halifaxminster.org.uk/events