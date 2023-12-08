There will be Christmas carols and festive tunes filling Halifax Minster tomorrow (Saturday).

The historic building is hosting a family-friendly charity Christmas concert with performances from Elland Silver Youth Band and Bradshaw School Choir.

Young choristers from the Minster choir will also be singing and compere for the evening will be ITV Calendar presenter Ian White.

The concert is being organised by the Rotary Club of Halifax and is in aid of Calderdale charities Healthy Minds and SmartMove & Happy Days.

The concert takes place from 6.30pm until 9pm and there will be interval refreshments.