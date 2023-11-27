West Yorkshire Christmas events: Here is when and where Santa will be touring the streets of a Calderdale town
Members of Brighouse Ladies Circle are organising Brighouse Santa Flaot 2023 – bringing the big man to people all around the town, Rastrick, Lightcliffe and Hipperholme between Monday, December 18 and Friday, December 22.
Routes will begin at around 6pm each evening and donations will be collected to give to local charities and projects.
All of the route stops are subject to the float being able to get through thanks to clear access.
On Monday, December 18, it will tour Bracken Road, Oakroyd, Cawcliffe Road, Springfield Grove, Granny Hall, Slead Avenue, Halifax, Road, Garden Road, Rayner Road and Dewhirst Road.
On Tuesday, December 19, it will tour Bradley Close, Bramley Lane, The Grove, The Drive, The Avenue, Knowle Top Road, Cecil Avenue, Park Close, Lydgate Park, Westfield Avenue and Westfield Drive.
On Wednesday, December 20, it will tour West Avenue, Wakefield Road, Ryecroft Close, Greenfield Avenue, Fairless Avenue, Shirley Grove, Aysgarth Avenue, Bentley Avenue, Victoria Road, Broadacres, Imperial Close, Tufters Fold, Victoria Chase, Beechwood Park, Prospect Way and Cedar Grove.
On Thursday, December 21, it will tour Woodhouse Lane, Long Fallas Crescent, Shaftesbury Avenue, Armitage Avenue, Archbell Avenue, Glyndon Close, Daisy Road, Wherwell Road, Danebury Road, Stratton Road, Stratton Park, Woodhouse Gardens and Woodhouse Lane.
On Friday, December 22, it will tour Toothill Avenue, Greystone Court, Lyndhurst Grove Road, Lyndhurst Avenue, Long Ridge, Healey Wood Road, Healey Wood Gardens, Victoria Place, Gooder Lane, Rastrick Common, School Green, Hions Close, Scholey Road and Sunnydale Avenue.