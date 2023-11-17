Halifax Minster is set to be transformed into a magical winter wonderland with a forest of Christmas trees.

More than 30 real trees will fill the historic space for the annual Christmas Tree Festival, heralding the beginning of the minster’s seasonal celebrations.

The festival begins on Friday, December 1 and runs until Monday, December 4.

The trees – in varying sizes – have been sponsored and decorated by different families, organisations and businesses across Halifax and Calderdale for the enjoyment of all visitors.

Brenda and David Armitage, Sandra King, Pat Wood and Lynn Maynard at last year's Halifax Minster Christmas Tree Festival

The festival will run on Friday, Saturday and Monday from 10am to 4pm, and Sunday from noon to 4pm.

Admission is £2 for adults and free for children.

Vicar of Halifax Rev Canon Hilary Barber said: “The Christmas Tree Festival at Halifax Minster is now firmly fixed in the town’s calendar and goes each year from strength-to-strength.

“Our annual festival has become synonymous with bringing Christmas cheer to the minster and its surroundings and really showcases the beauty of our historic building and this very special time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The festival is wonderful for people of all ages. It is especially family-friendly and a warm welcome awaits everyone who comes to visit as the minster is an important gathering space for people of all faiths and those of none.

“Please come along to see this 'forest' of beautifully decorated trees. It's a truly magical spectacle in a magical setting.”

Saturday, December 2 will also see a performance of ‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Trees’ at the minster from 7.30pm to 9pm by the Halifax-based Cube Choir.