West Yorkshire Christmas events: Historic Halifax mill site launches free festive lantern trail in run-up to Christmas
The free festive lantern trail organised by The Arts Charity at Dean Clough is running at the historic mill site every day through the rest of December.
The lanterns have been created by Frank Darnley, the artist behind Dean Clough’s iconic ram and phoenix sculptures, and each one is a cardboard creation of one of the site’s businesses.
Those taking part can pick up a free trail sheet from the reception of D Mill and return it filled in to win a reward.
Dean Clough is also hosting some Christmas Lego workshops with resident Lego builder Michael LeCount.
They take place on Sunday, December 17 at 10.30am, 1pm and 3pm and last for 90 minutes.
Anyone aged over four is welcome.
Tickets are £8 and can be booked from the Dean Clough website at https://www.deanclough.com/