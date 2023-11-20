News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Rosa, Dale, Caitlin and Seb at Light Up the Valley event at Mytholmroyd Community CentreRosa, Dale, Caitlin and Seb at Light Up the Valley event at Mytholmroyd Community Centre
Rosa, Dale, Caitlin and Seb at Light Up the Valley event at Mytholmroyd Community Centre

West Yorkshire Christmas events: Photos of festive fun at first Light up the Valley celebration in Mytholmroyd on Saturday

Christmas spirit was in full flow as Mytholmroyd hosted the first Light up the Valley celebration on Saturday.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT

Now in its third year, the biggest Light up the Valley event yet included included live music, a festive market, Santa’s grotto, children’s rides, competitions, and the official Christmas tree lights switch-on.

The entertainment included fire artists Flame Oz, Hebden Bridge Brass Band, St Michael’s Amateurs, local schools and Ukrainian choirs.

There were also appearances from the Christmas Tree Stilt Fairies and a special Frozen sing-a-long.

There will be more fun on Thursday (November 23) for the second Light up the Valley event in Hebden Bridge.

Festivities will take place in St George’s Square and Hebden Bridge Town Hall between 3pm and 8pm.

These will include some of the same performers as Saturday and some new ones, as well as a Santa’s grotto and free mince pies and mulled wine.

Attendance has been made free for both events courtesy of funding from Hebden Royd Town Council and support from Hebden Royd Business Forum, the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, Benchmark Travel, Lumalite and Lamberts Print and Design.

Fire fighters charity fundraiser at Mytholmroyd Fire Station

1. West Yorkshire Christmas events: Photos of festive fun at first Light up the Valley celebration in Mytholmroyd on Saturday

Fire fighters charity fundraiser at Mytholmroyd Fire Station Photo: BF

Photo Sales
Kiki from Kiki's Crepes at Light Up the Valley event at Mytholmroyd Community Centre

2. West Yorkshire Christmas events: Photos of festive fun at first Light up the Valley celebration in Mytholmroyd on Saturday

Kiki from Kiki's Crepes at Light Up the Valley event at Mytholmroyd Community Centre Photo: BF

Photo Sales
Fun at the Light Up the Valley event at Mytholmroyd Community Centre

3. West Yorkshire Christmas events: Photos of festive fun at first Light up the Valley celebration in Mytholmroyd on Saturday

Fun at the Light Up the Valley event at Mytholmroyd Community Centre Photo: BF

Photo Sales
Mytholmroyd Flood Wardens at the Light Up the Valley event at Mytholmroyd Community Centre

4. West Yorkshire Christmas events: Photos of festive fun at first Light up the Valley celebration in Mytholmroyd on Saturday

Mytholmroyd Flood Wardens at the Light Up the Valley event at Mytholmroyd Community Centre Photo: BF

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hebden Bridge