West Yorkshire Christmas events: Photos of festive fun at first Light up the Valley celebration in Mytholmroyd on Saturday
Now in its third year, the biggest Light up the Valley event yet included included live music, a festive market, Santa’s grotto, children’s rides, competitions, and the official Christmas tree lights switch-on.
The entertainment included fire artists Flame Oz, Hebden Bridge Brass Band, St Michael’s Amateurs, local schools and Ukrainian choirs.
There were also appearances from the Christmas Tree Stilt Fairies and a special Frozen sing-a-long.
There will be more fun on Thursday (November 23) for the second Light up the Valley event in Hebden Bridge.
Festivities will take place in St George’s Square and Hebden Bridge Town Hall between 3pm and 8pm.
These will include some of the same performers as Saturday and some new ones, as well as a Santa’s grotto and free mince pies and mulled wine.
Attendance has been made free for both events courtesy of funding from Hebden Royd Town Council and support from Hebden Royd Business Forum, the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, Benchmark Travel, Lumalite and Lamberts Print and Design.