West Yorkshire walks: 12 of the prettiest places across Calderdale where you can go for a fresh autumn walk

By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
The leaves are changing colour and conkers are starting to fall to the ground – autumn is definitely here.

Whether you are looking for spectacular views or just fancy a pleasant stroll around a local park, Calderdale has a host of wonderful places where you can go for a lovely autumn walk.

Here we’ve listed 12 ideas of places that you can try.

Jerusalem Farm, near Wainstalls

1. West Yorkshire walks: 12 of the prettiest places across Calderdale where you can go for a fresh autumn walk

Jerusalem Farm, near Wainstalls Photo: Jim Fitton

Manor Heath Park, Halifax, even has The Jungle Experience where you can spend time warming up

2. West Yorkshire walks: 12 of the prettiest places across Calderdale where you can go for a fresh autumn walk

Manor Heath Park, Halifax, even has The Jungle Experience where you can spend time warming up Photo: Jim Fitton

People's Park, Halifax

3. West Yorkshire walks: 12 of the prettiest places across Calderdale where you can go for a fresh autumn walk

People's Park, Halifax Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Beacon Hill above Halifax

4. West Yorkshire walks: 12 of the prettiest places across Calderdale where you can go for a fresh autumn walk

Beacon Hill above Halifax Photo: James Hardisty

