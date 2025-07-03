What is going on at Savile Park Moor: Rides and more arrive in Halifax for 'Holiday at Home' fun fair

By Sarah Fitton
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 19:00 BST
All the fun of the fair starts in Halifax tomorrow.

Rides have been set up on Savile Park Moor for Robinson Funfair’s Holiday at Home, which opens tomorrow and runs until Sunday.

All rides will be £2 each tomorrow, excluding the dodgem and bungee trampolines.

On Saturday, children will be able to meet robot characters and Bluey, and on Sunday robot characters and Stitch.

The fair will be open from 5pm until 9.30pm tomorrow, from 1pm until 9.30pm on Saturday and from 1pm until 7pm on Sunday.

