All the fun of the fair starts in Halifax tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rides have been set up on Savile Park Moor for Robinson Funfair’s Holiday at Home, which opens tomorrow and runs until Sunday.

All rides will be £2 each tomorrow, excluding the dodgem and bungee trampolines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, children will be able to meet robot characters and Bluey, and on Sunday robot characters and Stitch.

The fair will be open from 5pm until 9.30pm tomorrow, from 1pm until 9.30pm on Saturday and from 1pm until 7pm on Sunday.