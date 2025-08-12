A Halifax theatre which has lain empty months will finally be used once more.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Viaduct Theatre, at Dean Clough, will host a five-show run of a retelling of A Christmas Carol in December.

Most Popular

The theatre posted: “We are extremely excited to ‘pop-up’ this December on our very special traverse stage with a brand new inhouse production of ‘A Christmas Carol Rewritten’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Courier reported in 2024 how the theatre was pausing its programming.

The Viaduct Theatre at Dean Clough, Halifax

A statement on its website said: “The important achievements and leaps forward we have made are countered by the challenges of the physical space we occupy.

"The capital investment now needed within the main auditorium is significant.

"As such, we are taking a break to regroup and find the best way forward."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022, royal family members Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall were in the audience at The Viaduct for one of the matinee performances of that year’s pantomime.

For more details about A Christmas Carol Rewritten visit https://theviaducttheatre.co.uk/a_christmas_carol_rewritten/