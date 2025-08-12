What is happening to The Viaduct: Show announced at Halifax theatre shut for months
The Viaduct Theatre, at Dean Clough, will host a five-show run of a retelling of A Christmas Carol in December.
The theatre posted: “We are extremely excited to ‘pop-up’ this December on our very special traverse stage with a brand new inhouse production of ‘A Christmas Carol Rewritten’.”
The Courier reported in 2024 how the theatre was pausing its programming.
A statement on its website said: “The important achievements and leaps forward we have made are countered by the challenges of the physical space we occupy.
"The capital investment now needed within the main auditorium is significant.
"As such, we are taking a break to regroup and find the best way forward."
In 2022, royal family members Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall were in the audience at The Viaduct for one of the matinee performances of that year’s pantomime.
For more details about A Christmas Carol Rewritten visit https://theviaducttheatre.co.uk/a_christmas_carol_rewritten/