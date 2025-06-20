What is that noise over Calderdale? Red Arrows to flypast West Yorkshire heading to Northern Ireland

By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Jun 2025, 15:00 BST
Tomorrow (Saturday) Calderdale residents may catch a glimpse of the iconic aerobatics display team the Red Arrows.

The red planes are set to pass through the borough on the way to a show in Northern Ireland on June 21.

According to the flight path the display team will fly over Calderdale between 10.51am and 10.56am.

The Red Arrows.

The Red Arrows look set to fly near Baitings Dam, Stoodley Pike and Blackshaw Head.

Residents are likely to hear the planes before they can see them.

Timings and the route may change due to weather or other requirements.

For more information on the Red Arrows flyovers visit www.military-airshows.co.uk

