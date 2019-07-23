What's on at Eureka Children's museum this week for their Big Summer Festival

The Big Summer Festival is well underway at the Eureka Children's Museum in Halifax

The huge event includes explosive science shows, outdoor activities, special guest performers, tech tinkering and lots more.

Eureka's Big Summer Festival (Picture by Jonathan Pow)

Other highlights of the summer include Strange Twig Theatre Co presents ‘A Boy and His Dragon’, a show using puppetry, music and light to engage an audience of all ages, and Memory Collectors, a non-verbal show about two sisters who are trying to bring their memories back to life.

Here we look at what is happening for the rest of the week

Tuesday July 23

Prof. Pumpernickel’s Science show (45 minutes): Starring exotic chemical compounds, unfathomable physics phenomena and some really rubbish jokes.(Age 6+, Book on arrival)

Scribble Bots: Contribute to a giant art piece by creating a Scribblebot (Age 6+)

Marble run challenge:Use your problem solving skills to try to complete the giant marble run challenge (Age 3+)

Storytelling show with Gacko (45 minutes): Classic stories rounded up, recycled and recounted (See show times on the day, All ages)

Wednesday July 24

Uke Can Do It! (45 minutes): Explore music and song writing with the ukulele.(Age 6+, Book on arrival)

Drum Machine workshops (40 minutes): Drum Machine’s sound taps in to the power of repetition. Found from the first tribal drum circles at the dawn of time right up to our current dance floors. So come and join in a playful exploration of RHYTHM and all its beautiful benefits. (Book on arrival Age 7)

Micro:bit Music Makers (30 minutes): Code your own musical instrument using micro:bits (Age 7+, Book in arrival)

Various outdoor activities (weather permitting). including giant family games, bubble fun, den building

Thursday July 25 July

Super hero Speedway: Race these app-enabled robotic balls round the speedway (All ages)

Trash Bots (30 minutes): Build a remote control robot using junk and put it to the test (Age 7+, Book on arrival)

Krash Labs: Explore the world of glitch art, learn to manipulate soundwaves to create new and wonderful masterpieces! Learn basic coding concepts to program robots within the MinecraftWorld (Age 7+)

Storytelling show with Gacko (45 minutes): Classic stories rounded up, recycled and recounted (All Ages,. see show times on the day

Friday July 26

Tell a Tale Together (30 minutes): Children will create a unique story choosing the characters, location, plot and even act it out! (All ages, See show times on the day)

Stop-motion animation: Learn a new way of story telling in this drop-in session (Age 5+)

Strange Twig Theatre Co presents A Boy & His Dragon (30 minutes): Performance about a boy called Peter who comes across a dragon. Including puppetry, music and light.

(All ages, See show times on the day)

Chris Mould Drawing Workshop (45 minutes): Join Award-Winning children’s author and illustrator, Chris Mould, in this exciting drawing workshop. Chris will talk about his latest book – a new illustrated edition of Ted Hughes’ The Iron Man – as well as doing a drawing demonstration and teaching children how to draw their own characters. (Age 7+, Book on arrival)

Saturday July 27

Moon Mission Family show (30 minutes): Be amazed by how the crew of Apollo 11 first landed on the moon 50 years ago. (Age 5+, Book on arrival)

Stomp rocket workshop (20 minutes): Design and make your own rocket then watch it launch (Age 5+, Book on arrival)

Astronaut training: Take part in our challenges to find out what it takes to be an astronaut and how living and working in space affects your body. (All ages)

Sunday July 28

Moon Mission Family show (30 minutes): Be amazed by how the crew of Apollo 11 first landed on the moon 50 years ago (Age 5+, Book on arrival)

Stomp rocket workshop (20 minutes): Design and make your own rocket then watch it launch (Age 5+, Book on arrival)

Astronaut training: Take part in our challenges to find out what it takes to be an astronaut and how living and working in space affects your body. (All ages)

