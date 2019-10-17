What's on in Calderdale this week in 60 seconds

There's plenty to get involved in this weekend and throughout next week in Calderdale. Here are ten of the best things to do across the borough:

1. Halifax Comedy Festival: The Victoria Theatre, Halifax, October 18-26 - www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

Fans of live comedy are in for a real treat when The Halifax Comedy Festival returns for its fifth year this October.

Here are just some of the events taking place throughout the festival:

Dave Gorman will be opening the festival at the Victoria Theatre. The man behind Dave TV’s hit show Modern Life is Goodish is back on the road with a brand new live show ‘With Great PowerPoint Comes Great ResponsibilityPoint’ on Friday 18 October.

There’s lots of comedy for all the Family this year, with Javier Jarquin – The Card Ninja on Saturday 19 October, Jay Foreman who will be returning with his Disgusting Songs for Revolting Children on Sunday 20 October, following his sell out show last year, and Jeddy Bear and Gary are bringing their comedic retelling of the Teddy Bear’s picnic on Saturday 26 October.

No subject is taboo from the Hormonal Housewives who will be blasting their witty way through a catalogue of women’s bits in this ultimate ladies night on Wednesday 23 October. Starring

Suzanne Shaw, Josephine Partridge and Julie Coombe.

The festival closes on Saturday 26 October with That Comedy Thing at The Minster with a very special line-up featuring comedians Allyson June Smith, Sam Avery, Tony Law, and MC Tony Vino.

2. Hocus Pocus at Eureka!: Eureka! The National Children’s Museum, Halifax, October 19 - November 3 - www.eureka.org.uk

Bubble, bubble, there’s toil and trouble at Eureka! this October half term, as a coven of witches and a convocation of wizards have flown in to use the children’s museum for their official Halloween recruitment drive.

Take your budding Harry Potters and Mildred Hubbles to Eureka! from Saturday October 19 to Sunday November 3 to discover whether they belong on #TeamWitch or #TeamWizard!

There will be plenty of activities to get involved as well as a magical show to watch. Spooky fancy dress encouraged and the museum will be opening its doors early at 9.30am on weekdays throughout half-term.

3. Happy Days - A New Musical: Halifax Playhouse, October 17-19 - 01422 200334

Stage Door Studio Theatre Workshop is ready to step back in time to the ‘Rock n ’Roll’ with its latest production, Happy Days - A New Musical.

Families are invited to see this fast-moving, heart-warming and catchy musical, bursting with high spirited dancing and lyrical songs.

The show is Adapted from the famous television series where Henry Winkler played the ‘Fonz’

4. Lunch with Prue Leith CBE: The Arches, Dean Clough, Halifax, October 21, 11.30am-3.30pm - www.thearchesdeanclough.com

Great British Bake Off fans will have the chance to meet judge Prue Leith at this event at The Arches in Dean Clough.

Probably best known for her roles as a judge on The Great British Bake Off and Great British Menu, Prue has had many adventures and accolades in her career, making her one of the most respected voices in the food industry today.

Guests at the event in Halifax will hear about Prue’s passion for good food, her role in food education and what the future holds. Tickets priced £35 (including entry, arrival drink, three course celebration lunch and coffee, plus interview and Q&A with Prue.

5. Calderdale Industrial Museum - Ghost Hunt: Calderdale Industrial Museum, Halifax, October 19, 9pm-3am - www.calderdaleindustrial.co.uk

Getting into the spooky spirit at Calderdale Industrial Museum. Sixth Sense ghost hunters will visit the Halifax museum. Over 18s only and refreshments will be provided. Tickets cost £30.

6. Awesome Autumn Rag Market: Various locations in Hebden Bridge, October 19, 10.30am-4pm - www.visitcalderdale.com

This twice yearly market is returning to Hebden Bridge. An eclectic collection of stalls selling fabrics, yarn, buttons, vintage crafting products, discontinued textiles, tweeds and a selection of materials for crafting.

The market will take place across three venues, The Waterfront Room in Hebden Bridge Town Hall, The Egg Factory, Victoria Road and Northlight Studios, Hangingroyd Lane.

7. Total Tours of Todmorden Town Hall: Todmorden Town Hall, October 20, 2pm - 01706 818181

Total Tours of Todmorden Town Hall’ include access to the secret spaces of Todmorden Town Hall, including the former Caretaker’s Flat and holding cell.

Total Tours start at 2pm and last around two and a half hours. Tours are £6.50 per person and include tea, coffee and biscuits.

Tickets can be booked by emailing info@visittodmorden.co.uk.

8. Kerouac on Screen: Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax, October 18 & 19 - www.squarechapel.co.uk

In October 2019, it will be exactly 50 years since the death of the acclaimed US novelist Jack Kerouac, the author of On the Road, a leading figure in the Beat Generation, the ground breaking 1950s literary movement, and a large influence on the cultural shifts in the half-century that followed.

To commemorate this notable anniversary, Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax will stage Kerouac on Screen, a two-day festival featuring movies about and inspired by the writer, linked to panels and discussion exploring his historical place and continuing significance.

The festival will include screenings of What Happened to Kerouac?, Pull My Daisy, Love Always, Carolyn and On the Road. Connecting the movies will be a series of panels, featuring Beat specialists, considering Kerouac’s relationship to cinema, music and wider society.

9. Ryburn 3 Step Barn Dance: Waring Green Community Centre, Brighouse, October 19, 8pm-11pm - www.ryburn3step.org.uk

At the first in the season of the Ryburn 3 Step Barn Dance, there will be music from The Alice Band and caller Pauline Jones.

Admission costs £9 for adults, children 12 years and under are free (as long as they are accompanied by an adult) and anyone over 13 years in full-time education is £5.

10. Calderdale Heritage Walk: King Cross & Queens Road: King Cross old Churchyard, October 20, 2.15pm - www.calderdaleheritagewalks.org.uk

The group will look at the industrial, housing, transport and education expansion here from 1850 to World War I.

Meet David Nortcliffe at 2.15pm by King Cross old Churchyard.