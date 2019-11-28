What's on this weekend across Calderdale in 60 seconds

There's plenty to get involved in this weekend and throughout next week in Calderdale. Here are ten of the best things to do across the borough:

Halifax Minster Christmas Tree Festival: Halifax Minster, November 29-December 2 - www.halifaxminster.org.uk

Halifax Minster will be filled with the wonderful scent and magical sight of over 30 Christmas Trees for this annual event. The Festival runs from November 29 to December 2 from 10am to 5pm Friday, Saturday and Monday and 12pm to 5pm on Sunday. Refreshments will be on sale and the Minster shop will be open. £2 entry for adults and children free.

Todmorden Christmas Lights Switch On and Market: Todmorden, November 30, 5pm - www.visittodmorden.co.uk

The ever-popular annual Christmas Lights Switch On event in Todmorden will take place on Saturday, November 30. The switch on, which will take place at 5pm this year, is being carried out by a local child under the age of 11 who will be selected from a raffle entry with all monies raised going to the Mayor of Todmorden’s nominated Charity ‘Music for the Many’.

There’ll be plenty to do on the day including children’s fairground rides, face painting, a Punch and Judy Show, a walkabout Magician, a Santa’s Grotto, a Santa’s Workshop and more.

Todmorden Brass Band will lead some seasonal carol singin in the run up to the switch on and there will also be a full Saturday market to enjoy.

Santa at Westgate Arcade: Westgate Arcade, Halifax, November 30-December 1, 11am-5pm - www.westgatearcade.co.uk

Youngsters can meet Santa and his elves at the Westgate Arcade from Saturday, November 30 from 11am. Santa will be greeting visitors in his magical grotto, where they can hand over their wish lists and receive a gift. Every Saturday and Sunday Santa will be making an appearance in Halifax from Saturday, November 30 to Sunday, December 50 between 11am and 5pm. He will then visit every day from December 16 to December 24 between 11am and 5pm. Tickets cost £5 per child which includes meeting Santa and his elves, a gift and a wonderful certificate.

Elf Jr The Musical: St Michael’s Church Hall, Mytholmroyd, November 28-30, 7.15pm nightly, 2.15pm Saturday matinee - 07716 408196

St Michael’s Amateur Juniors in Concert are proud to present “Elf Jr. the Musical”. Performed by children for children, this is the perfect way to introduce youngsters to live theatre. Based on the classic film starring Will Ferrell, this production follows Buddy on his musical adventure from the North Pole to NYC as he meets his father and restores Christmas Spirit. Suitable for all ages and the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit. The performances will take place St Michael’s Church Hall, Mytholmroyd.

Christmas ARTfair: The Waterfront Hall, Hebden Bridge Town Hall, November 30-December 1, 11am-4pm - www.artbound.co.uk

Visit Hebden Bridge Town Hall for two days of family-friendly Christmas shopping. The event will celebrate affordable gifts by local and regional artists, jewellers, sculptors and more. With Christmas shopping in mind, they’ll be something for everybody located within the picturesque Waterfront Hall of The Town Hall, including an onsite Cafe brewing warming drinks and serving tasty treats. There will also be the chance to see the ‘Winter Showcase’ exhibition throughout the foyer and cafe area until December 21.

Christmas at Kershaw’s: Kershaw’s Garden Centre, Brighouse, November 30, 1.30pm-4pm - www.kershawgardencentre.co.uk

Visitors to a Brighouse Garden Centre are in for a treat this weekend when Father Christmas will make for an appearance. On Saturday, November 30 at Kershaw’s Garden Shopping Centre Santa will arrive on a sleigh pulled by Rudolph the vintage tractor and joined by Dapple the unicorn. There will be something for everyone to get involved in at the festive event. Activities will include free face painting and mince pies, fun and games, competitions, balloon magic, Christmas crafts and special offers for mums and dads, with music from a Brass Band. The family fun day will begin at 1.30pm with Father Christmas opening the doors of his Grotto between 2pm and 4pm.

Todmorden Town Hall Tour: Todmorden Town Hall, December 1, 2pm - www.calderdale.gov.uk

The next free taster tour of Todmorden Town Hall will be on Sunday, December 1, highlighting the many festive events that have taken place in the building. Town Hall volunteers will guide visitors around the building and share stories from its Christmas past, present and future. Todmorden Town Hall has been host to many grand festive balls, concerts and parties over its long history. Less festive is the story of how the Town Hall became a central point to support people in the aftermath of the Boxing Day floods in the Upper Valley in 2015. Visitors will hear how the town pulled together during this difficult time. The tour will begin at 2pm at the banner outside the Town Hall. It will last for about an hour and there will be no charge for admission.

Christmas Fair: Halifax Town Hall, November 30, 11am-4pm - 01422 393022

The Mayor of Calderdale, Councillor Dot Foster, invites you to a Christmas Fair at Halifax Town Hall. Proceeds from the event will go to the Mayor’s Charity Appeal, Happy Days and Calderdale Music Service Trust. There will be refreshments, Santa’s Grotto, musical entertainment, Christmas stalls and more.

Halifax Choral Society present Carols and Brass: The Victoria Theatre, Halifax, December 1, 6.30pm - www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

The Halifax Choral Society return to the Victoria Theatre Halifax to present the ever popular Carols and Brass Concert with special Guest Conductor Darius Battiwalla.

Featuring the world-famous Black Dyke Band and seasonal music old and new to awaken that Christmas feeling.

David Smith Exhibition at Harrison Lord Gallery: Harrison Lord Gallery, Brighouse, until December 7 - www.harrisonlord.co.uk

Calderdale artist David Smith has opened his new exhibition at the Harrison Lord Gallery in Brighouse. David, a well-established Halifax artist, has created a new style of work for the show. It is inspired by the great LS Lowry, famous for his stick men and mill scenes. The exhibition runs until December 7 at the Harrison Lord Gallery on Bradford Road. The exhibition is free to enter.