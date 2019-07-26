What's on this weekend for Happy Valley Pride

Events have been taking place across the Calder Valley this week for the annual Happy Valley Pride, with even more set to come this weekend.

These are the events taking place as part of the Big Weekend at the eclectic, alternative and inclusive festival.

Friday 26 July

The Happy Valley Pride Tea Dance - Mytholmroyd Community & Leisure Centre from 4 to 7pm (£5).

Alt-Cabaret Double-Bill with Jonny Woo and Bourgeois & Maurice - Todmorden Hippodrome from 7pm (£17).

Saturday 27 July

The Big Day Out with entertainment including New York Brass Band, Northern Powerhouse, Three Windom Earles and much more - St. Pol Car Park Hebden Bridge from noon (free).

Information Market Fair with a diverse range of support groups offering advice and information including Stonewall, LGBT Foundation and many more - Bridge Gate from 1pm.

Lesbian Writers Read at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre from 1pm (£5).

Peter Tatchell talk and discussion - Hebden Bridge Little Theatre from 4.30pm (sold out).

Duckie – Southern Discomfort - the Trades Club from 9pm (sold out).

Sunday 28 July

Up the Buttress, guided walk with Peter Tatchell starting at Hebden Bridge Tourist Information Centre from 10.50am (free).

The Pink Picnic including the Pink Pooch Parade - Calder Holmes Park from noon (free).

For more information and tickets visit www.happyvalleypride.co.uk