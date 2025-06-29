What to do with kids in West Yorkshire: Dino Fun World coming to Halifax park

By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Jun 2025, 19:00 BST
All sorts of dinosaur-themed fun is in store at a Halifax park next month.

Dino Fun World will be at Manor Heath Park on Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13.

Organisers JKs Inflatable Events are promising ‘meet the big dinosaurs’ sessions, a dinosaur trail, dino selfie points, a nursery and museum tent with dinosaur eggs, inflatables and children’s rides, and live dinosaur shows.

It will be open from noon until 6.30pm each day and admission is £3.50 per person.

To book, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dino-fun-world-calderdale-12th-13th-july-2025-manor-heath-park-tickets-1417742087749

