What to expect at this year's Brighouse Charity Gala

This weekend will see the return of Brighouse Charity Gala with plenty to keep the whole family entertained.

The annual event at Wellholme Park will see the gates open at 12pm, welcoming members of the local community for an afternoon of fun.

There will be mini go-carts, model railway rides, a climbing wall, donkey rides, a fairground and more for visitors to enjoy.

Crowds are expected to line the streets during the annual gala procession which will feature marching bands, brightly dressed floats, walking groups and majorettes.

The procession will leave from Garden Road Recreation Area at 12pm to go to Wellholme Park.

The route of the procession is down Garden Road, right along Lightcliffe Road, continuing along Waterloo Road, down Halifax Road and then along Commercial Street.

The procession will continue down Lawson Road, around Huddersfield Road, along Bradford Road and into Wellholme Park.

The procession is expected to arrive at the park at around 12.45pm.

Performances will take place throughout the day on the stage and in the arena.

Hannah CJ Carter, Never Too Late, Rob James and Junction 35 will perform on the stage and the arena will welcome a taekwondo display, Utopia Gymnasts, Halifax RFLC cheerleaders, Brighouse Star Twirlers, Buddies Fitness, a belly dancer and MFDC cheerleaders

The Punch and Judy show will be returning to the event with performances at 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

John Whittington has been chosen by the Brighouse Charity Gala Committee and Brighouse Ladies Circle as this year’s Gala Ambassador.

John is a committee member for Brighouse 1940s Weekend, chairman of Brighouse Bumble Bees and a director of the Brighouse Park Run.

His first day as Brighouse Charity Gala Ambassador will begin with him judging the floats in the parade, and will be followed by the ceremony where he takes over from 2018’s Brighouse Charity Gala Ambassador, Damian Wales.