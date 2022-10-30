What's on: 10 famous faces coming to Halifax in the run-up to Christmas

Here are 10 famous faces coming to Halifax in the run-up to Christmas.
1. Martin Kemp
Martin Kemp will be taking The Piece Hall back to the 80s on December 1.
2. Sara Davies
Sara Davies, Queen of Crafting, Dragon and Strictly star is taking to the road and will be at the Victoria Theatre Halifax to give you tricks and tips to help make Christmas this year on November 30.
3. Beth Nielsen Chapman
Twice Grammy-nominated Nashville based, Beth Nielsen Chapman is set to come to the Victoria Theatre on November 16 as part of the Crazytown Tour 2022.
4. Omid Djalili
Comedian Omid Djalili is bringing The Good Times Tour to the Victoria Theatre on November 26.
