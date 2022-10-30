News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

What's on: 10 famous faces coming to Halifax in the run-up to Christmas

There are plenty of exciting shows and events taking place in Halifax during the run-up to Christmas, and there are a lot of well known faces set to come to town.

By Abigail Kellett
3 minutes ago

Here are 10 famous faces coming to Halifax in the run-up to Christmas.

38 photos that will take you right back to a night out in Halifax in 2002 and 2003

CAMRA Good Beer Guide: These are the 23 Calderdale pubs and bars featured in the 2023 edition

1. Martin Kemp

Martin Kemp will be taking The Piece Hall back to the 80s on December 1.

Photo: Submit

Photo Sales

2. Sara Davies

Sara Davies, Queen of Crafting, Dragon and Strictly star is taking to the road and will be at the Victoria Theatre Halifax to give you tricks and tips to help make Christmas this year on November 30.

Photo: Submit

Photo Sales

3. Beth Nielsen Chapman

Twice Grammy-nominated Nashville based, Beth Nielsen Chapman is set to come to the Victoria Theatre on November 16 as part of the Crazytown Tour 2022.

Photo: Submit

Photo Sales

4. Omid Djalili

Comedian Omid Djalili is bringing The Good Times Tour to the Victoria Theatre on November 26.

Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
HalifaxCAMRACalderdale
Next Page
Page 1 of 3