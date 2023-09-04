What's on: 13 super pictures from this year's Norland Scarecrow Festival
Visitors had a super time at this year’s Norland Scarecrow Festival.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 4th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST
The annual event featured a number of fabulous scarecrows created by members of the community at various locations across the village.
This year’s theme was superheroes and visitors were encouraged to dress as their favourite superhero for some extra fun.
Check out these 13 super pictures from this year’s event.
