News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

What's on: 13 super pictures from this year's Norland Scarecrow Festival

Visitors had a super time at this year’s Norland Scarecrow Festival.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 4th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST

The annual event featured a number of fabulous scarecrows created by members of the community at various locations across the village.

This year’s theme was superheroes and visitors were encouraged to dress as their favourite superhero for some extra fun.

Check out these 13 super pictures from this year’s event.

Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing - Sun shone down as one of Calderdale's most unusual traditions was kept alive

From the left, Hudson Flynn, seven, Riley Southwell, seven, Logan Kelly, 14, and Harlow Flynn, three.

1. Norland Scarecrow Festival

From the left, Hudson Flynn, seven, Riley Southwell, seven, Logan Kelly, 14, and Harlow Flynn, three. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
From the left, Lauren Parr, Henry Parr, two, Jack Parr, Erin Freeman, two, and Becky Freeman

2. Norland Scarecrow Festival

From the left, Lauren Parr, Henry Parr, two, Jack Parr, Erin Freeman, two, and Becky Freeman Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
From the left, Jacob Hjelset, two, with dad Fredrick Hjelset, and Charlotte Hjelset, four, with mum Kathryn Hjelset.

3. Norland Scarecrow Festival

From the left, Jacob Hjelset, two, with dad Fredrick Hjelset, and Charlotte Hjelset, four, with mum Kathryn Hjelset. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Teddy Smith, six, and Oliver Smith, 10.

4. Norland Scarecrow Festival

Teddy Smith, six, and Oliver Smith, 10. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sowerby BridgeCalderdale