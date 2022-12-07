Halifax town centre has been transformed into a winter wonderland this Christmas.

New lights have been put up, thanks to investment from Discover Halifax and there is a new Christmas tree on the corner of Market Street.

Westgate Arcade and Woolshops are sparkling with gorgeous decorations and with its lights, huge tree and ice rink, The Piece Hall looks like a scene from the front of a Christmas card.

There is plenty going on in the lead up to Christmas, with The Piece Hall, Discover Halifax and Halifax Borough Market all holding events.

Many shops are also taking part in late night shopping.

This weekend, there is a Halifax Christmas Market on Southgate Precinct on Saturday, December 10 and a record fair inside Halifax Borough Market.

Halifax Town Hall is hosting the Mayor of Calderdale’s Festive Fair between 10am and 3pm, and there are free Christmas crafts a Halifax Central Library between 10am and 2pm.

At The Piece Hall, there are free Christmas craft sessions on Saturday and Sunday from 10am until noon, as well as performances from Jump, Jive and Wail on Saturday and Massaoke on Sunday.

