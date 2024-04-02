What's on: 21 pictures showing crowds enjoying this year's Hebden Bridge Duck Race

Rain didn’t dampen spirits at this year’s Hebden Bridge Duck Race as crowds turned out to enjoy the annual event.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 10:53 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 10:54 BST

The Easter Monday event, organised by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge,

The day started with the business race and was followed by the main race which saw hoards of little yellow ducks rush down Hebden Water.

Alongside the racing there was also charity street stalls, a fairground and live entertainment.

Work has already started for the Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend, also organised by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, which will take place on August 3 and 4 at Calder Holmes Park.

The event will feature classic, veteran and vintage cars as well as live entertainment, a children’s area, a food court and 40 stalls.

Steve Hamer and Ben Young from Transpenine Route Upgrade load the ducks, ready for the race.

1. Hebden Bridge Duck Race

Steve Hamer and Ben Young from Transpenine Route Upgrade load the ducks, ready for the race. Photo: Jim Fitton

The business race starts.

2. Hebden Bridge Duck Race

The business race starts. Photo: Jim Fitton

From the left, Michelle Senior, Theo Simpson, two, Chris Simpson, and Evie Simpson, 11.

3. Hebden Bridge Duck Race

From the left, Michelle Senior, Theo Simpson, two, Chris Simpson, and Evie Simpson, 11. Photo: Jim Fitton

Crowds gathered for the duck race.

4. Hebden Bridge Duck Race

Crowds gathered for the duck race. Photo: Jim Fitton

