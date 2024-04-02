What's on: 21 pictures showing crowds enjoying this year's Hebden Bridge Duck Race

The Easter Monday event, organised by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge,

The day started with the business race and was followed by the main race which saw hoards of little yellow ducks rush down Hebden Water.

Alongside the racing there was also charity street stalls, a fairground and live entertainment.

Work has already started for the Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend, also organised by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, which will take place on August 3 and 4 at Calder Holmes Park.

The event will feature classic, veteran and vintage cars as well as live entertainment, a children’s area, a food court and 40 stalls.

