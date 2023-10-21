What's on at Halifax Vue this October half term - from family fun to exclusive screenings

From musical magic to family friendly favourites, there’s something heading to the big screen at Vue Halifax for audiences of all ages this October half term.

From October 20, Hey Duggee’s Cinema Outing will screen exclusively at Vue.

The hugely popular CBeebies’ star and his pals invite fans to join them for energetic singalongs of hits such as the Feelings Song and the Being Kind song alongside new episodes, ideal for younger audiences.

Another band of animated heroes returning to the big screen just in time for half term is the Paw Patrol, who face their most superpowered adventure yet in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

The big screen is also set to welcome some family-friendly blockbusters just in time for half term, including the animated adventure Trolls Band Together, getting the mythical musicians back together once again to reunite a legendary boy band from the 90’s BroZone.

Trolls will bring its charming tales of friendship, fun and fabulous tunes back to Vue on October 20.

For those looking for something with a musical twist, singalong to classic hits based on the hugely popular DreamWorks Animation classic, The Prince of Egypt: The Musical will also bring the on-stage production of the iconic family favourite to the big screen just in time for the school holidays.

Vue will also be screening a range of popular releases as part of its Vue Mini Mornings series.

This half term the screenings will take place daily at 10am, with the lineup including Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and The Canterville Ghost.

Teresa Hussain, General Manager at Vue Halifax, said “We’ve got a great selection of new films and big screen entertainment on show this half term offering an ideal way to enjoy quality family time together this half term.

“With super saver tickets from just £4.99 online at select venues, the big screen experience at Vue is the perfect treat during half term.

“Our Vue Mini Mornings at 10am all through the week this half term, will continue to show kids’ favourite films at just £2.49 a ticket if purchased online and £3.49 in person.

“We also have themed retail on offer with fun exclusive merchandise for Trolls and Paw Patrol, which is set to fly off the shelves across half term with our Kids Combos providing a fantastic viewer treat for youngsters.