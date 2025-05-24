What's on: Brighouse 1940s Weekend set to return in town centre next month
The annual event is set to take place on June 7 and 8 in Brighouse town centre.
The annual celebration will see music, dancing and fun fill the streets.
As well as entertainment there will be plus vintage, crafts and food and drink stalls at the street market as well as reenactors and vehicles.
Town centre shops and businesses will also be getting into the spirit throughout the weekend.
Here are some of the musical entertainment that can be expected at the event, co-ordinated by Francesa of The Nightingales: The Nightingales, John Hunter, Viva La Vintage, Natasha Harper, The Rum n Cola Girls, Calderdale Big Band, Sutton Dance School, George Crooney, Harper School of Singing and Drama and Vibrations Studios.
This year’s Brighouse 1940s Weekend will be sponsored by the new Brighouse Aldi, which is set to open on Thursday, June 12.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.