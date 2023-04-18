The market will take place on Sunday, April 23 in Brighouse town centre from 10am to 4pm.

For the food lovers, there will be stalls selling the locally-made cheeses, bread by local bakers, meat from local farmers and a selection of cakes, sweets and chocolates, jams and chutneys, wines, pasties and pastries and more.

There is a wide variety of street food available, including Pakistani street buffet, hog roast and Mongolian stir-fry.

Flashback to a previous Brighouse Artisan Market.

As well as the food stalls there will also be a selection of craft stalls ranging from jewellery to glassware, soaps to ceramics and bags to knitwear.

There will also be live music with So n So performing between 11am and 1pm and Cornell Daley performing between 1pm and 3pm.

Also taking place in Brighouse this Sunday (April 23) will be the Scouting Association’s annual St Georges Day Parade.