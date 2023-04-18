News you can trust since 1853
What's on: Brighouse Artisan Market is set to return this weekend

Brighouse Artisan Market is set to return this weekend with a number of stalls and produce to discover.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:52 BST

The market will take place on Sunday, April 23 in Brighouse town centre from 10am to 4pm.

For the food lovers, there will be stalls selling the locally-made cheeses, bread by local bakers, meat from local farmers and a selection of cakes, sweets and chocolates, jams and chutneys, wines, pasties and pastries and more.

There is a wide variety of street food available, including Pakistani street buffet, hog roast and Mongolian stir-fry.

Flashback to a previous Brighouse Artisan Market.Flashback to a previous Brighouse Artisan Market.
    As well as the food stalls there will also be a selection of craft stalls ranging from jewellery to glassware, soaps to ceramics and bags to knitwear.

    There will also be live music with So n So performing between 11am and 1pm and Cornell Daley performing between 1pm and 3pm.

    Also taking place in Brighouse this Sunday (April 23) will be the Scouting Association’s annual St Georges Day Parade.

    The parade will leave Central Methodist Church in Brighouse and Clifton & Lightcliffe Band will be performing in front of the Town Hall Dentist for the march past and salute from 2.45pm.

