Organisers have said that visitors can expect all the usual attractions at this year's event including The Procession, Floats and walking groups through the Town starting at noon at Garden Road and arriving at Wellholme Park around 60 minutes later.

On the field will be the band-wagon style stage, where local talent will entertain the crowds: the ever-popular Fairground rides and side-shows, arena displays, donkey rides, food outlets and the charity stalls.

Brighouse Gala Chairman, Peter Charles, said: "Missing this year will be two stalwart members of the Gala Committee who passed away last year. Peter Edwards and David Wozencroft, both of whom were long standing members. Peter served as Chairman and Ground Chairman for over 40 years and his contribution over that period was immense. David served on the Ground committee and latterly as Arena Announcer. They will be sadly missed.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighouse Gala.

"The organisers are determined that the 2022 Gala will rate with any of the previous 54 events providing the people of Brighouse and District with the best show in town!!"