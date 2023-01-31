What's on: Brighouse & Rastrick Band set to perform in Ilkley in February

Since their last visit the band has achieved contest success becoming 2022 British Open Champion Band of Great Britain and Brass in Concert Champions 2022. Conductor and players are eager to showcase the very best of brass.

A warm welcome awaits at Christchurch, Ilkley at 7.30pm on Saturday, February 11. Tickets are available from the Ilkley Visitor Information Centre or online www.eventbrite.co.uk

In addition to contest success the band has also attracted a formidable reputation for highly entertaining concerts for both the general public and brass band connoisseur.

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

