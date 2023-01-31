News you can trust since 1853
What's on: Brighouse & Rastrick Band set to perform in Ilkley in February

After a two year wait, Brighouse & Rastrick Band are delighted to be returning to Ilkley this month.

By Abigail Kellett
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Since their last visit the band has achieved contest success becoming 2022 British Open Champion Band of Great Britain and Brass in Concert Champions 2022. Conductor and players are eager to showcase the very best of brass.

A warm welcome awaits at Christchurch, Ilkley at 7.30pm on Saturday, February 11. Tickets are available from the Ilkley Visitor Information Centre or online www.eventbrite.co.uk

In addition to contest success the band has also attracted a formidable reputation for highly entertaining concerts for both the general public and brass band connoisseur.

Brighouse & Rastrick Band
    The ever popular Brighouse and Rastrick Band caught the ears and imagination of the British public with their recording of “The Floral Dance” holding the No.2 position in the British singles chart for nine weeks. Even though they were held off the top spot by Paul McCartney, they still achieved sales of over a million.

