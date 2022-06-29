What's on Calderdale: 10 things to do over the next seven days in Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Elland

Shelf Gala - Shelf Hall Park, July 2, 1pm to 5pm

Shelf Gala is a village gala held on the first Saturday in July and organised by a voluntary Shelf Gala Committee. In the year 2022 it will be the 61st Shelf Gala, after a two-year hiatus following the Covid pandemic.

The Gala Day consists of a procession through the village of Shelf along the main road through the village and down Bridle Stile to enter Shelf Hall Park by thebottom entrance.

This consists of around 12 floats and one marching bands.

In Shelf Hall Park there is a full programme of arena events from 1pm to 5pm, funfair, stalls (commercial and charity), food outlets, ice cream vendors, beer tent and various side shows.

The funds to put on this Gala are raised through sponsors, advertising in programme by local businesses and admission to the Gala by programme.

Hebden Bridge Open Studios - Various locations in Hebden Bridge, July 1 to 3, 11am-5pm

Roo Waterhouse for Hebden Bridge Open Studios. Picture: Lucy Cartwright.

Artists in the Upper Calder Valley will be opening their doors to the public 1 - 3 July for Hebden Bridge Open Studios.

Event Organiser, John Noble-Milner (aka, wildlife sculptor ‘Geckoman’) said: “This is a rare opportunity to see inside the creative spaces of a colourful range of artists - from enthusiastic amateurs to internationally exhibited professionals at the top of their game.”

Participating artists take great time and care to curate their work for people to visit, discuss and generally enjoy. Visitors also get the rare chance to see work in progress as well as finished original artworks.

Todmorden Game & Country Fair - Centre Vale Park, Todmorden, July 2

Castle Carr Fountains.

Todmorden Game & Country Fair is sure to entertain the whole family with a wide selection of Trade Stalls, Food & Drink Stands, Entertainment Shows, Animal Events and Children Attractions. There will be a dog show with a number of classes including cutest pup, scruffiest pooch, waggiest tail and more.

K9 Party in the Park - Manor Heath Park, Halifax, July 3, from 11.30am

The RSPCA Halifax, Hudders-field, Bradford & District branch will host K9 Party in the Park on July 3 at Manor Heath Park, Halifax.

The event helps to raise awareness and vital funds for the local RSPCA Animal Rehoming Centre on Wade Street, Halifax. K9 Party In The Park 2022 has fun for all the family and of course – your dog too! Featuring local trade stalls, games, rides, have-a-go agility, music, food, drink and the main event – a 23 class fun dog show. Registration for the dog show opens from 11.30am and is just £2.00 per class. ‘Eyes That Melt Your Heart’, ‘Puppy Love’ and ‘Posh Paws’ are just a few examples of some of the classes that will be running on the day.

Elland Carnival - Elland town centre, July 2, 10am to 4pm

There will be fun for all the family at this year’s Elland Carnival with a fun fair, carnival trail, stalls, music classic cars and more. Elland Carnival’s parade will begin at 11am from Ainleys Industrial Estate. The fair and stalls will be open from 10am with the displays starting at 12.30pm.

Castle Carr Fountain - Castle Carr, Halifax, July 3, 2pm

The annual opening of this hidden Victorian gem will take place on Sunday, July 3.

The Rotary Club of Halifax is once again hosting their annual community walk and operation of the Castle Carr Fountains.

The guided walk will commence at the Cat I’th Well pub, Wainstalls Lane at noon and follows a 2.5-mile route to the fountains. Visitors are advised to wear suitable footwear if taking part as the surface is uneven and maybe damp/wet. Parking is available in a field above the pub. For the less energetic or those with limited walking capabilities, there is parking approximately one mile away above the fountains site. This can be accessed by following Castle Carr Road from Wainstalls to the site where there will be marshals to assist you.

The fountains will be activated at approximately 2pm. Please note that the final access to the fountains site is by foot down a rough track that is not suitable for wheelchairs or people with mobility issues.

Dogs are welcome but must be on a lead and under close control. Photography is encouraged but please note that the use of drones is strictly prohibited.

Tickets can be obtained online via Eventbrite, from Harveys of Halifax Customer Services, Piece Hall Reception, Woodlesford Newsagents or The Crossroads Inn and Cat I’th Well at Wainstalls.

Nunsense - Hebden Bridge Little Theatre, July 6 to 9

Hebden Bridge Light Opera Society has announced its first post-Covid production. Nunsense is a night full of comedy, laughter and song – and even some tap-dancing nuns.

With local soprano Sue Morris leading the cast as Mother Superior, this fabulously funny musical follows the journey of a disaster-stricken convent seeking to raise funds. The society hopes you’ll come along to help out the Little Sisters of Hoboken and book your tickets at www.ticketsource.co.uk/hebdenbridge lightoperasociety

The show runs at the Little Theatre July 6 to 9.

www.hblt.co.ukTom Grennan - The Piece Hall, Halifax, July 1

Chart-topper Tom Grennan is set to perform at the Piece Hall. The singer, whose smash-hit album Evering Road has been a huge hit, will headline the historic venue’s iconic open-air courtyard on Friday, July 1.

www.thepiecehall.co.ukJane McDonald: Let The Light In - Victoria Theatre, Halifax, July 1, 7.30pm

Jane McDonald is back at the Victoria Theatre Halifax in 2022 with her ‘Let The Light In’ tour.

The BAFTA award-winning star always delivers a phenomenal show along with her fantastic live band and backing singers. With stunning production and songs played from the new hit album ‘Let the Light In’ this concert promises to be the best one yet.

www.victoriatheatre.co.ukSongs for Sovereigns – Halifax Chamber Choir - Holy Trinity & St Jude’s Church, Halifax, July 2, 7.30pm

Halifax Chamber Choir, directed by Aljosa Skorja and accompanied by Dr David Baker (organ).