What's on: Calderdale pub's darts and dominoes for Overgate Hospice
A Calderdale pub is hosting a fundraising day in aid of Overgate Hospice this weekend.
By Sarah Fitton
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 12:47 pm
The Duke of York, on Halifax Road in Todmorden, is hosting the fundraising event on Sunday (September 18) from noon until late.
Visitors will be able to enjoy darts, dominoes and pool matches, as well as karaoke, raffles and football cards.
All money raised will go to Overgate Hospice. This is the second year the event has been held, with last year’s day raising £670.