What's on: CraggFest is set to return for three days with weekend full of music

Taking place from August 11 to 13 will see a number of bands entertaining crowds with a jam-packed weekend of music.

The event first started in September 2014 after the Tour de France came to town. There were a huge amount of beer in plastic bottles left over due to ordering to much and so someone suggested to have a music festival to sell the beer.

Bands were invited that would play for free raising money for Calder Valley Search and Rescue (CVSR) and Cancer Research. It was a huge success and now the event has been held every year, except during COVID.

Flashback to last year's CraggFest

Craggfest is funded by the Robin Hood pub and is now being a three-day event packed with fun and music.

A full bar and food will be available as well as a free juice/water station for kids.

One of the organisers Joanne Hull said: “Craggfest has run every year after then getting bigger each time. In 2019 we went to two days and that worked really well and in 2023 I decided to make it a three day event and after a few hiccups it was a massive success.

Next week will see the return of CraggFest, a weekend full of music, food and drink in Cragg Vale

“Fingers crossed on all fronts that it will all be fantastic.”

“Last year I met our amazing sound engineers Tom and Neil who saved the show by providing last minute cover for the sound. I also had the pleasure of meeting Christine West (Music for MS).

“All three of these lovely people have helped to organise the whole three day play list of amazing bands.”

Entry this year is £8 for one day, £14 for two days and £18 for three days.

The event will raise money for Calder Valley Search and Rescue, Music 4 MS and Cancer Research UK.