What's on: Elland Carnival is set to return next weekend

By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th Jun 2025, 19:00 BST
Elland Carnival is set to return next weekend with plenty of entertainment for all the family.

The event, which is now in its 96th year, will be a day of fun, community, and celebration.

The Carnival will take place in Elland town centre on Saturday, July 5 between 10am and 4pm.

Elland Carnival parade back in 2023placeholder image
Elland Carnival parade back in 2023

There will be a fair and stalls for people to browse crafts and food from 10am.

The procession will begin at 11am and feature colourful floats, marching bands, and community performances.

From 12pm the main arena will spring into action where live entertainment, thrilling performances, and interactive displays will keep visitors entertained all afternoon.

The event is organised by the Elland Community Events Team.

A spokesperson for Elland Carnival said: “The festival atmosphere continues as we celebrate Elland’s history, community, and talent.

"Bring your friends and family for a day packed with laughter, music, and incredible memories.”

