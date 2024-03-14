What's on: Elland cinema to show Laurel and Hardy classics one night next month
They will appear in Way Out West plus three shorts to complete the evening’s entertainment.
Way Out West, made in 1937, includes the duo singing “The Blue Ridged Mountains of Virginia” as well as several other classic scenes.
The first of the three shorts is Big Business, a silent film from 1929 in which the pair are trying to sell Christmas trees in the middle of summer.
This will be accompanied on the organ by Laurel & Hardy aficionado Ben Hinchliffe.
The other two shorts are Men O’ War and Thicker Than Water.
This show is also the 30th anniversary of Laurel & Hardy shows at the Rex.
“Our first show was in 1994, and when we planned it we were unaware that it was also to be the night of the first National Lottery draw,” said the Rex’s proprietor Charles Morris.
“It didn’t matter though; it was a full house and it has continued that way all through the years. Originally the shows were two or three years apart, but a few years ago we consulted our audience and they voted for them to be held every year.
"It is a fun night for all concerned; there’s nothing like the sound of 300 people all laughing in unison. We are also looking forward to members of the Laurel and Hardy “tents” who travel from afar to these events, dressed for the occasion.”
The show begins at 7.30pm and for more information visit www.nm-cinemas.co.uk.