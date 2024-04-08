What's on: Everything you need to know about Calderdale's Year of Culture launch event this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From 10am through to 8pm, there will be a non-stop showcase of culture, creativity and talent at venues across the town – from music and dancing, to art and workshops for everyone to enjoy.

The Year of Culture (CultureDale) is a 12-month celebration of Calderdale turning 50 on April 1, 2024 – a landmark moment in the borough’s story – and marks the ultimate year for the Vision 2024 for Calderdale.

It’s not every day we see this amount and variety of cultural activities happening all on one day, across multiple venues. And this spectacle is just the start – people will be blown away by the 12-month CultureDale programme that will give the borough a 50th birthday celebration to remember.

Mr Wilson's Opal's Comet. Picture: Kate Phillips

Culture is one of the qualities that makes Calderdale distinctive, it reflects the talent that’s a major part of the Vision 2024, and it’s playing a key role in local regeneration and wellbeing, and the Council’s priorities for thriving towns and places, reduced inequalities and climate action.

The CultureDale opening celebration event will have activities split between The Piece Hall, Dean Clough, Halifax Borough Market and across Halifax town centre.

For more information on the full Year of Culture opening event programme visit www.culturedale.co.uk/opening-celebration.

The Piece Hall programme will kick off with ballroom dancing in the courtyard, and also includes uplifting performances from The Signing Choir and folk singer-songwriter Roger Davies and his band. Dean Clough will celebrate local heritage with a Crossley Carpet sculpture workshop, and will get people active with a climbing wall.

A range of local artists will fill Halifax Borough Market’s Albany Arcade with music and performances, and the town centre streets will come alive with a makers’ market, music, skateboarding, an art workshop and much more.

These are just a taste of what the whole Year of Culture has to offer, with iconic events, festivals, exhibitions, performances and initiatives for everyone to enjoy from April 2024 to April 2025.

The programme will reflect Calderdale’s rich history, amazing landscapes, incredible people, creativity, entrepreneurship, talent and diversity.

The Council has already raised around £2 million from external grant support to fund the Year of Culture, including contributions from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Arts Council England and National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The local creative organisations delivering big projects and events as part of the Year of Culture are:

Mr Wilson’s

Hebden Bridge Arts

Northern Rascals

Arvon

Everybody Arts

Curious Motion

IOU

Happy Valley Pride

Hebden Bridge Film Festival

Handmade Parade

Northern Broadsides

Many other creative and community organisations across Calderdale are also holding events and celebrations for CultureDale, and the Council is providing support through grant schemes.

Events will include a community festival at People’s Park in Halifax, a children’s and families’ creative roadshow, a Youth Music Takeover, community-led performances – even on a canal boat – a creative writing festival, an arts and health festival, a film competition, and lots more to be announced.

For more information visit www.culturedale.co.uk