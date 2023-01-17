Independent Venue Week is the UK’s annual seven-day celebration of independent music & arts venues and the people that own, run and work in them.

On Friday, February 3, two nationally acclaimed musicians, Huddersfield’s Bryony Griffith and Ripponden’s Alice Jones play pieces from their universally praised album of Yorkshire folk songs. Having been involved in a wide range of musical projects, Bryony and Alice will bring their unique repertoire of harmony, history, and Northern banter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Bromley (Kimber’s Men) opens the evening, one of the finest bass singers on the British folk scene today who also plays guitar, whistle and bodhran.

Bryony Griffith and Alice Jones. Picture: Joanne Crawford

Most Popular

On Saturday, February 4, Wadsworth hosts the Words and Music event: ‘Anne Lister: What did She Ever Do for Calderdale? ‘

Informative and fascinating Words come from Jill Liddington, celebrated Mytholmroyd author and historian, and Hebden Bridge’s Rachel Lappin, a volunteer at Shibden Hall, who works promoting Anne Lister and Calderdale. Jill‘s book, ‘Female Fortune: the Anne Lister diaries 1833-36’ inspired scriptwriter Sally Wainwright’s television drama series, Gentleman Jack. Both Jill and Rachel will give a talk, be in conversation and there will be a Q and A session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1822, Anne’s diary records that she listened to music played by Mr Roberts on her trip to Wales. The evening’s Music comes from Fiona Katie Widdop, the Yorkshire Harpist, who will play music from Anne Lister's era including pieces by the Roberts family.

Doors open at 6.45pm for drinks and food with the show at 7.45pm. For tickets call 07731661053.