What's on: Free fun day in Halifax on Saturday to mark Calderdale Music Service's new home
Calderdale Music is throwing open its doors on Saturday to officially open its new base in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 12:05 pm
The organisation is celebrating its move to The Old Courthouse at Blackwall in Halifax town centre by holding a free open day.
There are a host of activities planned, including art and samba workshops, and parent and a parent and baby music class.
There will also be face-painting, a tombola and the chance to try their new cafe.
The grand opening takes place between 10am and 1.30pm.
For more visit https://www.calderdalemusic.co.uk/