The organisation is celebrating its move to The Old Courthouse at Blackwall in Halifax town centre by holding a free open day.

There are a host of activities planned, including art and samba workshops, and parent and a parent and baby music class.

There will also be face-painting, a tombola and the chance to try their new cafe.

The grand opening takes place on Saturday

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grand opening takes place between 10am and 1.30pm.