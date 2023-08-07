News you can trust since 1853
What's on: Halifax Agricultural Show is back this weekend - from terrier racing to donkey rides

Visitors to Savile Park at the weekend are set to have a baa-rilliant time as Halifax Agricultural Show returns.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Aug 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

The annual event will take place on Saturday, August 12 between 9am and 5pm.

There will be a number of animal events taking place across the showground including the sheep show, birds of prey, terrier racing and more.

As well as the events for animal lovers there will be vintage vehicles, a number of stalls,

Last year's Halifax Agricultural Show
    There will also be a craft market as well as donkey rides, face paints, fun fair rides, Punch and Judy and a special visit from Elsa and Spiderman.

    It was announced last week that the show had renewed a multi-year contract with cloud-based ticketing provider Future Ticketing.

    Dianne Gill, Halifax Show treasurer, said Future Ticketing had been selected as the e-ticket provider after the society had examined alternatives.

    Dianne said: “The Future Ticketing team is so easy to deal with and the system is easy to install and there is always help at hand.

    “The partnership benefits the society enormously.

    "Our volunteer staff are not many in number and our partnership with Future Ticketing frees up staff because the system works so well it leaves them more time to build the Halifax Show.

    “We are hoping and expecting that our attendance this year will be in the region of 10,000.”

    Peter McNeile, UK and International Sales Director with Future Ticketing said: “I am proud that a show as prestigious as that staged each year by the Halifax Agricultural Society has chosen to partner with us for the long-term.”

    For more information visit halifaxshow.uk